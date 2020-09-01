Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Breaks Her Silence on Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Becca Kufrin has put the rumors to bed.

Following the news of her and Garrett Yrigoyen's split that emerged in early August, the former Bachelorette broke her silence on the subject during an episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that debuted on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

"I know that there has been so much speculation and curiosity out there regarding where him and I stand," she told listeners, referencing the headlines and social media posts. In June, Kufrin told listeners they were "trying to work through" their relationship after Yrigoyen's controversial Instagram post in support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

After noting she didn't think it was anyone else's right to confirm the news, Kufrin addressed it herself for the first time. "I don't think it's gonna come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin said. "If you have followed us on Instagram for the past couple months, you'll have noticed that I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends and he was out on the West Coast doing the same and we were really just trying to take time and gain some clarity on as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."