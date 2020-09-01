Ed Sheeran Is a Dad: Look Back at His Road to Parenthood With Wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl!

The Grammy winner shared the exciting news with the perfect announcement post on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Along with a photo of baby socks, Sheeran wrote to his fans on Instagram, "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

The "Thinking Out Loud" star, who is in the middle of a social media break, went on to add that "mum and baby are doing amazing." Sheeran also asked for privacy during this special time and promised to return when "it's time to come back."

In Dec. 2019, Sheeran took to Instagram to announce that he's taking another step back from social media. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," the artist wrote. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read."