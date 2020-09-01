Caitlyn Jenner Gives an Inside Look at Her Everyday Beauty Routine

Ready, set, glam!

It's safe to say Caitlyn Jenner knows a thing or two about beauty. From walking red carpets to snagging makeup deals, she's no stranger to that fabulous lifestyle. Luckily for her fans, the 70-year-old star isn't keeping all of her beauty secrets to herself.

On Monday, Aug. 31, the reality TV personality launched her YouTube channel and uploaded a video detailing her "everyday glam" routine.

"Today, we are in the glam room with Caitlyn Jenner. 10 years ago, 20 years ago, did I ever think this would happen? Absolutely no. But makeup is kinda the fun part. It's a lot of work but there's a lot of different looks and things that you can do," she began her 23-minute video.

"We're just gonna go through the process of what I do. This is not big time glam, this is just kind of get up in the morning... I want to be able to do it in a half-hour, maybe less," she described before applying her makeup.