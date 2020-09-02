Candace Cameron Bure Picks "Love Over All" in New DaySpring Collection

Chadwick BosemanBrandy vs. MonicaKanye WestAubrey O'DayPhotosVideos

Candace Cameron Bure is ready to spread the love. 

With the fall season quickly approaching, the Fuller House star decided to delight her fans by announcing a new collection with DaySpring.

Titled "Love Over All," the assortment of products includes devotional guides, note cards, ceramic mugs and more uplifting items. 

"I hope you love it as much as I do and always remember that we love because He first loved us," Candace shared on social media when celebrating the collection launch.

Take a look at some of the new items from the actress' latest collection as well as some fan-favorites including a kind doormat that is the ultimate welcome sign for any and all visitors. 

Love Over All Ceramic Mug

Share your faith on-the-go with a mug that holds 14 oz. of your favorite beverage.  

$12
DaySpring

Prayers to Share: 100 Pass-Along Notes

Each note in this item includes a prayer, corresponding Scripture and inspirational quote. Pass it along to a friend in need or use it for yourself. 

$10
DaySpring

Kindness Counts Trinket Dish

Keep your jewelry, hair accessories or small office supplies organized in this trinket that would be the perfect addition to your nightstand, desk or entry table.

$12
DaySpring

Love + Thanks Note Cards

Want to say thanks to that thoughtful neighbor, friend or mentor in your life? Candace has some blank notes that will come in handy on multiple occasions. 

$15
DaySpring

Jesus Every Day: Love Over All—Devotional Guide

This beautifully designed reflection guide series by Candace aims to remove the intimidation of Bible study while helping one reflect on the Bible's life-changing principles.

$20
DaySpring

Kind People Are Our Kind of People Doormat

Welcome friends, family and maybe even the UPS driver to your house with this inviting doormat

$35
DaySpring

Be Still Magnetic Sign

It's never too early to think ahead for the holidays! Display your Christmas cards, favorite recipe or family pictures on this magnetic sign

$75
DaySpring

Kind File Folders

Whether you're keeping school work organized or managing papers for your at-home office, these six file folders will be a big help. 

$13
DaySpring

