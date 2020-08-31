Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Reacts to Damian Powers' Outing with Francesca Farago

Giannina Gibelli isn't blind to the rumors floating around online.
Over the weekend, the Love Is Blind star reacted to her boyfriend's recent outing with fellow Netflix star Francesca Farago.
For a quick refresher, Damian Powers and Francesca were spotted leaving the West Hollywood, Calif. hot spot Eveleigh on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Photographers captured Francesca holding onto Damian's arm as they headed out, which caused chatter all over the internet.
But unlike her dramatic escape from the altar during the Love Is Blind finale, Giannina isn't sweating Damian's night out.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 30, the reality TV personality posted a cheeky caption that seemingly referenced her beau's headline-making hangout.
As she put it, "stay in your lane."
"i think we know who dis about," one follower commented, to which Giannina replied, "there's no bad blood on any level, it's all good."
Another fan chimed in, "You tell them girl and when I say them I mean the media." She responded, "exactly."
Giannina isn't the only one to speak out. On Saturday, Aug. 28, Damian addressed his late-night outing with Francesca. In fact, he made it clear that he was wasn't just hanging out with the Too Hot to Handle star.
"Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney," Damian said in a statement to E! News. "Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo."
"We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh," he continued, adding that paparazzi was standing outside as they left.
"Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car," he explained. "Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends."
From Damian's statement to Giannina's reaction, the pair appears to still be going strong.
While the duo decided not to get married on Love Is Blind, fans will recall their memorable wedding day. In the finale, Damian ended up getting cold feet and told Giannina he wasn't ready. Understandably, she had a runaway bride moment and ran out of the venue.
Following the reunion episode, they revealed they had reconciled their romance. But don't expect the couple to walk down the aisle just yet.
"I wouldn't say that it's out by any means, but if it's done, I want to make sure it's right," Damian previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "I want to make sure it's the wedding of her dreams."
At this time, Francesca is currently single. The Too Hot to Handle star recently went through a public breakup with her co-star Harry Jowsey. In the last few months, she's been seen with Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino and Australian model Casey Boonstra.
Francesca has yet to comment on her hangout with Damian.