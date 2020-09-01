Spain's Royal Family Chaos: An Ex-King in Exile, Confusion, Coronavirus and More Alleged Corruption

Is there a royal family whose kingdom doesn't include a vast swath of scandal territory?

Adding to what had already been a long year for the Spanish royals, the dynasty's former monarch, Juan Carlos I, has turned up in the United Arab Emirates, his arrival in the Gulf principality confirmed by the BBC two weeks after he fled his own country under the cloud of a corruption probe.

There was speculation a couple of days after he left Spain that the 82-year-old was thought to be in either Portugal or the Dominican Republic, but a spokesperson said he had been in the UAE since Aug. 3 and "he remains there." He has also denied any wrongdoing and says he is available to talk to investigators if they wish to interview him.

The reigning king, meanwhile, stated that he respected his father's decision to leave.