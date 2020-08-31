Loretta Lynn Sets the Record Straight on Those Kid Rock Wedding Rumors

New couple alert? Hold your horses, y'all!

Over the weekend, Loretta Lynn had the Internet talking when she attended a vow renewal ceremony with fellow musician Kid Rock. But in between celebrating a special couple, the country music icon started a rumor that she herself got married to a familiar face.

"What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend," Loretta shared on Facebook. "It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy—heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness."

"Things got crazy then—my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married," she continued. "Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar."

What the what?!