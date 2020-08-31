Get Doja Cat's Out of This World 2020 MTV VMAs Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Were you totally loving Doja Cat's otherworldly look from her performance at last night's MTV VMAs? Thank talented hairstylist Jared Henderson for helping to bring that vision to life!

"For the performance, we created a a whole new planet that Doja lives on," Henderson tells E! exclusively. "So in essence she was a beautiful alien. We wanted to go pastel/lime green to compliment the colors in her outfit and the lights used on the set."

And while the virtual nature of the show impacted the duo's beauty routine, Henderson says it was for the better. Why? "We had a lot more time to make sure everything was perfect and in place," says Henderson, who was pleased they were able to add an additional look with the newscaster throwback. But there was one product Henderson felt he couldn't live without in creating Doja Cat's look.

"Definitely the Joico Brilliant Glow Oil," he says. "It really helped create the 'wet hair' affect while also helping control frizz with all of the movement Doja was doing on stage."

If you want to recreate Doja Cat's 2020 MTV VMAs look at home, shop the products below!