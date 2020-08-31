Mariah Carey Addresses "Uncomfortable" Pregnancy Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Not every appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a perfect one for Mariah Carey.
Earlier this summer, a clip from 2008 resurfaced online that featured Ellen DeGeneres trying to get Mariah to set the record straight on pregnancy rumors. In the video, the talk show host challenged the Grammy winner to drink champagne as a way to stop any and all rumors.
"I can't believe you did this to me Ellen," Mariah said in the clip. Ellen replied, "Let's toast to you not being pregnant if you're not pregnant."
While some may have seen the interview as funny and innocent, Mariah can't help but address the clip in a new interview with Vulture published on Aug. 31.
"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," she shared with the publication. "I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."
Mariah went on to suggest that there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It's like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?'"
E! News has reached out to Ellen's team for any comment.
Mariah went on to welcome twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon. When she confirmed the pregnancy in 2010, Mariah said she had a miscarriage two years earlier.
The resurfaced clip came after current and former employees accused Ellen's talk show of having a toxic work environment. Ellen would later address the concerns in a July letter to her staff.
"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she wrote in part. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."
In recent weeks, three senior producers had parted ways with the show while Stephen "tWitch" Boss was promoted to co-executive producer. E! News has also learned employees will be receiving additional benefits as a new season kicks off in September.