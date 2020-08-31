Brian Austin Green Reveals His Opinion of Megan Fox's Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green has basically given Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly his blessing.
Since going their separate ways at the end of 2019, Green and Fox have stepped back into the dating pool. While the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has not been linked to any one person, the actress has gone public about her romance with the musician and has even referred to him as a "twin flame."
During an Instagram Live posted on Aug. 29, Green was asked by a fan if he likes his longtime partner's new man. "I've never met him. I have no idea," he candidly answered. "I've never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him."
Given his own experience in the media, the actor gave Kelly the benefit of the doubt.
"I can say, yeah, I've heard bad stories about him, but I've heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren't true," he pointed out. "I trust my own instincts on meeting somebody and somebody else whose instincts I feel have always been really spot on, so, as of right now, I have no problem with him at all."
A supportive ex, the actor added, "I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it's important that she's happy. It's important that everybody is happy."
As for a possible reconciliation between the co-parents, Green would not rule it out entirely.
"I never say never. You never know," he responded to a fan. "I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things."
"We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together," Green pointed out. "So, right now, the paths are—they're different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible."
He also acknowledged the role self-care plays in their family's well-being. "It's really important to take care of yourself. It's really important for us as parents to take care of ourselves because in taking care of ourselves, that takes care of the kids," he explained. "That really plays a big part in it, so I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well."
During the conversation, Green offered up a prediction of his and Fox's fate. "I think it was a really special relationship and it still is a really special relationship," he said. "At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and maybe run parallel to each other, not necessarily the same, but that's ok."