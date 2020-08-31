Doja Cat Brings TikTok's Favorite Dance to the 2020 MTV VMAs With an Intergalactic Performance

An out-of-this-world VMAs performance!

Doja Cat not only paid homage to the viral TikTok dance of her single "Say So" during her performance of the track at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 30, but she also delivered what might be one of the best VMAs debuts ever.

Donning an alien-esque bodysuit complete with scales, the 24-year-old singer performed both "Say So" and "Like That" on an intergalactic set surrounded by dancers that appeared just as otherworldly. Doja introduced the set with a fake MTV News segment, pretending to be an anchor named "Something Quirkier" as she said, "Performing live on Planet Her is Doja Cat. Enjoy!"

The vocals and choreography were equally impressive, and the latter must've been particularly exciting to witness for the teen who created the "Say So" dance, TikToker Haley Sharpe.

The performance marked Doja's VMAs debut, which came the same year she scored nominations in four categories: Song of the Summer, Best Direction, Push Best New Artist and Song of the Year.