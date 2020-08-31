LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of MTV VMAs Winners
Lady Gaga's Many Face Masks Were the Best Part of the 2020 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga is wearing masks but making it fashion at the 2020 MTV VMAs, where she and Ariana Grande stole the show with their "Rain on Me" performance.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 31, 2020 1:46 AM
Face masks, but make it fashion. 

Lady Gaga is known to make even the most ordinary of objects into pieces of art—remember that meat dress from 2010?—and that continues to be the case at the 2020 MTV VMAs. 

Throughout the night, the "Rain on Me" singer sported numerous face masks of glamorous and outrageous styles, including one that could best de described as monstrous. 

Whether she was in the land of Chromatica dancing her heart out with Ariana Grande, or accepting one of her multiple honors, Mother Monster had a mask on at all times. Just goes to show that face masks serve multiple purposes, from preventing the spread of germs to giving an ensemble that extra oomf.

And as the Star Is Born actress said in her Tricon Award acceptance speech, "I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect. Thank you." 

photos
See the Winners of the 2020 MTV VMAs

To see how Lady Gaga made a fashion statement at Sunday night's show, check out the gallery below!

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Ice Queen

Gaga has a Britney Spears-inspired "Toxic" moment (with a matching sequined face mask, of course) as she's honored with Artist of the Year. 

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Came to Slay

Pandemic protection, but make it fashion. 

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Rain On Me

Gaga's computerized face mask perfectly complements her teal blue leather two-piece, which she rocked for her performance alongside Ariana Grande

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Rock On

We're green with envy over Gaga's satin ball gown, which she wore as she accepted the award for Song of the Year.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Thinking Pink

The performer transports her Little Monsters to Chromatica in skintight spandex.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Take Me to Your Leader

The pop music icon accepts the VMA for Best Collaboration in an alien-inspired ensemble with not your average face mask. 

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Ready For Blast Off

"I was wearing face shields before it was a thing," Gaga teased on Instagram before hitting the VMAs red carpet in a bold silver look. 

Now, does anyone know how to use a glue gun?

