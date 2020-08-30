Bella Thorne Apologizes After Receiving OnlyFans Backlash: "This Is F--ked Up"

Bella Thorne is issuing an apology to OnlyFans users after receiving backlash.
Earlier this month, the actress made her debut on the subscription-based platform. That wasn't the only thing to make headlines, though. Bella broke records and ended up earning $1 million in just 24 hours. In total, she raked in more than $2 million.
Following the news, however, OnlyFans users and sex workers criticized the former Disney Channel star. One person on Twitter explained that Bella seemingly "endangered the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of creators."
Allegedly, Bella's earnings not only caused issues with payments for other creators, but many users asked OnlyFans for a refund when they claimed Bella didn't keep her end of the bargain for a $200 PPV (pay per view). According to the Los Angeles Times, there are now new restrictions on spending limits.
After much buzz, the actress apologized with a series of tweets on Saturday, Aug. 29.
"PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that's what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site," Bella began her post.
"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew...," she continued.
Adding, "Behind anything sex-related. I wrote and directed a porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex."
The 22-year-old star explained that given her celebrity, she wanted to help those who aren't always shown in a positive light.
"I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry," she expressed.
Bella also shared that she's meeting with OnlyFans to learn more about the "new restrictions" and why things were changed. "This is f--ked up and I'm sorry," she closed. "Comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys."
Originally, Bella told the Los Angeles Times that she joined OnlyFans in order to do research for an upcoming film. She also noted that OnlyFans would be a source of additional income, but that wasn't the main reason for signing up.
"It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently," she explained earlier this month. "What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course."
It's unclear if Bella will continue working on the project or if it's getting scrapped due to the backlash.