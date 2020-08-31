Check Out the Best Instagrams and Twitpics From the 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here!

While the awards show may look a little different this year—from the addition of the "Best Quarantine Performance" category to live acts having few to no audience members—we're still excited to see all of our favorite A-listers, whether they're putting on a show like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga or checking in from the couch in their pajamas.

So far, we've already seen the two "Rain On Me" singers—Ariana at home showing off a purple leather bodysuit and ombre, flipped-out pigtails, and Gaga looking otherworldly (literally!) on MTV's socially distant carpet—in addition to Maluma, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Joey King and a flurry of other celebs.

They definitely won't be the last to post their selfies, so we're turning to social media for the rest of the night to catch what the stars are up to before, during and after the VMAs. We'll keep track of all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, outdoor performances and more.