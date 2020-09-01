Why MTV's 16 and Recovering Is Must-See TV for Every High School Student and Teacher

MTV is ready to talk about addiction.

As National Recovery Month officially kicks off today, Sept. 1, the cable network is debuting a new docu-series titled 16 and Recovery.

Filmed at Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly, Mass., the four-part series will allow viewers to follow teenagers working to recover from drug addiction while earning their diplomas. And according to principal and founder Michelle Lipinski, the show aims to spark a conversation about addiction in America's youth.

"We are in the middle of an epidemic and I don't think people understand that it's happening everywhere and nobody is talking about it," Michelle exclusively shared with E! News ahead of tonight's premiere. "It's there, so why not rip off the Band-Aid and show them what real hope looks like? They don't have to live like this. The episodes show there is so much hope out there."

In the limited series, viewers will follow students and families' paths to recovery as they are guided by faculty members and professionals. Each student's individual experience aims to provide a glimpse into the complexities of treatment including healthcare coverage, financial barriers and the difficulties of navigating the judicial system.