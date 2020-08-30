My Music Moments: JoJo Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

JoJo is having a moment.

Nearly four months after good to know, her fourth studio album, debuted atop the Billboard R&B Albums Chart, the singer has returned with a deluxe reissue of the critically-acclaimed LP. This version sports a beefed-up tracklist that includes five brand-new songs that expand on the smooth R&B soundscape of the original while adding a pair of high-profile features including Demi Lovato jumping on a remix of "Lonely Hearts" and Tinashe making an appearance on new track "Love Reggae." (She also removed rapper Tory Lanez from the song "Comeback" following the allegations made against him by Megan Thee Stallion regarding his involvement in her shooting.)

In a statement announcing the re-release, JoJo said, "The silver lining to my quarantine was being able to work on and record these new records. It also allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with Demi Lovato and Tinashe. Both women are talented, smart, resilient, bold, and beautiful. Really happy they jumped on these songs and elevated them to another level."