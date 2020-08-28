Rose McGowan Recalls Being ''Slut-Shamed Like Crazy'' for Her Iconic VMAs Dress

Rose McGowan is no stranger to courting controversy, but not even she could have predicted the response to her MTV VMAs dress.

When Rose and then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson walked the red carpet at the 1998 ceremony, her see-through, chainmail look instantly became an iconic VMAs moment. However, as she described to Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview, the criticism she faced came at a steep price.

"They slut-shamed me like crazy," Rose recalled. "It was kind of hard. I hadn't really ever dealt with global media shaming. But it prepared me for later on it happening to me a whole bunch."

Referencing the throng of photographers often at high-profile red carpet events, she explained, "You have these big men, a hundred of them yelling at the top of their voice trying to get you to look at them, but your body doesn't understand why it's being screamed at and aggressed on. I'm like, ‘I feel like I'm being shot with guns right now.'"