Dr. 90210 Teaser: See How the All-Female Doctors Are "Changing the Face of Plastic Surgery"

The all new Dr. 90210 is almost here!

As fans of the first E! iteration are surely already aware, the medical docu-series is back and better than ever—this time with an all-female team of plastic surgeons.

Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt are, as the above teaser perfectly put it, "changing the face of plastic surgery."

The rest of this new sneak peek—which is a must-watch ahead of the Dr. 90210 premiere on Monday, Sept. 28—shows the women doing what they do best, and in turn, giving people a confidence boost or even life-changing help.

"I'm just so thankful for the feeling you gave me back," an emotional patient says, followed by another remarking, "Who knows better than a woman what a woman wants to feel like?"

This, along with the what we learned from the first look at Dr. 90210—"only 15 percent of plastic surgeons are women"—just goes to show how important the powerhouse doctors of the series are.