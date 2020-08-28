Sumit's Parents Finally Speak in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sneak Peek

The time has come for us to hear from Sumit's parents on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In Monday's midseason finale of the 90 Day spinoff, Sumit finally gets the chance to confront his parents over his relationship with Jenny, and his parents get to speak on the series for the first time. Spoiler alert: They are not happy!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at their appearance, during which they explain how they came to know Jenny and when they realized she and Sumit were more than just friends.

Sumit's dad, Anil, explains that they first met Jenny when she came to visit in 2013.

"She told us that she was [Sumit's] Facebook friend, and she wanted to visit India. She want to live with us. I said 'Okay,'" he says.

It was supposed to be a few days to a week, but as Sumit's mother Sahna says, that became four months.