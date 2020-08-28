Meredith Vieira on That Time She Threw Up Filming Millionaire With Regis Philbin

Meredith Vieira is expanding her hosting duties.
Don't worry, she's not abandoning her post at 25 Words or Less. In fact, season two of the game show is returning in September, and as she explained on Friday, Aug. 28's Daily Pop, the television vet just recently caught a screener.
"I have to be so careful because I am the kind of person to go, 'What's the matter with you? How could you not get this word?" Vieira told E! co-host Justin Sylvester. "But I feel their tension. I feel their nervousness."
After all, she's been in the contestants' shoes before, back when her friend Regis Philbin—who passed away last month at the age of 88—was hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
"I was once a guest on the primetime version for charity," she recalled. "I literally threw up before I went on the air."
Vieira added, "That's how scared I was!"
Now, in addition to being at the helm of 25 Words or Less, she's venturing into radio with WMBC's Find Your MBC Voice, an initiative that empowers women and men living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).
"My grandmother was diagnosed—on my mom's side, her mom—with metastatic breast cancer back in the early '70s," Vieira told Sylvester. "It's stage IV cancer. When my grandmother was diagnosed, nobody talked about it."
Sadly, Vieira's grandmother ultimately passed away from the disease.
But now more than ever, she's motivated to get people talking about this type of cancer through her WMBC Radio show, ABC's of MBC with Meredith Vieira. According to Find Your MBC Voice, the streaming show involves "intimate conversations with people living with metastatic breast cancer, doctors, and advocates," and hear "helpful information, inspiration and support."
"Women and men who are diagnosed...they want a voice," Vieira said on the E! show. "And I thought, 'I'm on board' in any way possible to help the newly diagnosed and their caregivers and family members."
The gig is obviously an emotional one, but it doesn't sound like the former network news anchor is keen on the idea of covering the current state of the world.
"You don't know where to turn first," she told Sylvester. "And it's not just the news, it's this whole thing between news and fake news and how do you relay the facts without people making assumptions."
Watch the complete Daily Pop clip in the above video.