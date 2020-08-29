Landon CliffordBella CruiseBrad PittLiam PaynePhotosVideos

Shop These Face Mask Friendly Earrings

Earrings that won't get in the way from BaubleBar, Gorjana and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 29, 2020 12:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-comm: Face mask friendly earrings

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your face mask ripping out an earring is just one of those little annoyances in life that you could do without. To combat this, we've been wearing stud earrings and huggies exclusively as of late. We've also been investing in new pairs to switch things up.

So below, some of our favorite face mask friendly huggies and studs from BaubleBar, Gorjana and more.

read
Everlane Has Masks That Give Back for the Whole Family

BaubleBar Celeste 18 Karat Gold Vermeil Huggie Hoops

How pretty is the stone on these 18 karat gold-plated huggies

$54
BaubleBar

Made by Mary Circlet Earrings

We love the unique look of these circlet earrings that won't snag on your face mask. They're available in several sizes. 

$22
Made by Mary

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Says She Regrets Drinking Too Much On WWHL

2

YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Landon Clifford's Death

3

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

Maison Miru Mini Eternity Hoop Earrings

You'll get so much wear out of these hoop earrings with crystals. They go with so many outfits and just look chic.

$44
Maison Miru

BaubleBar Ivy 18 Karat Gold Vermeil Stud Earrings

You can't go wrong with these 18 karat gold vermeil evil eye studs. Hey, they might just bring you good luck. 

$48
BaubleBar

Gorjana Bali Huggies

How cool is the beaded design on these huggies? They're made of 18 karat gold-plated brass.

$45
Gorjana

Kendra Scott Nola Gold Stud Earrings In Iridescent Drusy

These simple and timeless studs add some shimmer to your ear. They're made with 14 karat gold-plated brass.

$48
Kendra Scott

Gorjana Costa Half Studs

We love the vacation feel of these half studs. You can also shop them in silver.

$40
Gorjana

Kendra Scott Star 14 Karat Yellow Gold Stud Earrings In White Diamonds

If you want to invest, opt for these twinkling star earrings made with 14 karat yellow gold and diamonds. There's also a black diamond version.

$400
Kendra Scott

Pandora Clear Sparkling Crown Stud Earrings

These sterling silver studs are anything but plain thanks to their crown design. 

$55
Pandora

Gorjana Mosaic Coin Studs

These special studs inspired by a coin are Gorjana bestsellers. They're available in 18 karat gold-plated brass.

$35
Gorjana

Pura Vida Daisy Jacket Earrings

How fun are these daisy ear jackets? Their flower petals appear to be floating.

$15
Pura Vida

Mejuri Moon Studs

These pretty moon earrings are made of 14 karat solid gold. They'll be in your collection forever.

$80
Mejuri

Up next, get the French girl look with UNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Drew Barrymore Says She Regrets Drinking Too Much On WWHL

2

YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Landon Clifford's Death

3

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

4

Four Decades of MTV VJs: Where Are They Now

5

Scott Disick Fuels Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors