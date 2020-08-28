Get the French Girl Look With UNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love taking style inspiration from the ladies of the '70s, don't miss the new UNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange fall/winter collection. The French model and designer's pieces for UNIQLO are super comfortable, timeless and ring up at mid-range prices.
Below, shop some of the jackets, blouses and more from the French-inspired line to build your fall wardrobe. It's très chic!
Tweed Jacket
This soft and light tweed jacket is perfect for work. Shop it in four different patterns.
Wool-Blend Double-Faced Coat
How great is this fall coat with a tie waist? It's available in three colors.
Velvet Jacket
Make a statement in this velvet jacket with wide stitching on the collar. You can also shop it in black.
Chunky Crew Neck Cardigan
This grandma-approved cardi has a loose knit and rustic color scheme. It's also available in navy.
Belted Long Cardigan
This long belted cardigan comes in a mustard color that's perfect for fall. Or shop it in two other hues too.
Rayon Bow Tie Long-Sleeve Blouse
This botanical print blouse has a feminine tie neck. You can wear it tied or untied.
Cotton Twill Pintuck Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt
This '70s-style pintuck blouse is made of a breathable cotton and has an elegant band collar.
Silk Printed Wrap Dress
This 100% silk wrap dress has a polka dot print. They say you can wear it as outerwear too.
Wool-Blend Big Scarf
Cozy up in this big wool-blend scarf. You can also shop it in three other prints.
Up next, shop masks for the whole family from Everlane that give back. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!