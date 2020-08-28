Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Steal the Show in Adorable Interview for Coach

Coach's fall 2020 campaign is all about family, so it was only fitting that the face of the brand, Jennifer Lopez, include her mom Guadalupe and 12-year-old twins Max and Emme in the latest promotional photoshoot.

In addition to showing off their modeling chops, J.Lo's kids also starred alongside her in a campaign video shared exclusively with E! News.

"They've been great today," the multi-hyphenate says. "Max has been on his best behavior; trying to be. I've worked with Emme before a few times. But having the both of them here is a blessing."

Jennifer then mentions her daughter's request to get an Instagram, prompting Emme to speak up, "'Cause my cousin has it and I want it!"

"She's on TikTok," J.Lo responds, adding, "We got some good pictures today!"

"I want a YouTube channel!" Max chimes in.

They grow up so fast!

Jennifer also expresses her gratitude for having her kids on set: "Listen, working with these guys is a blessing for me. They wind up teaching me more—way more—than I could ever teach them."