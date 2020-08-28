YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Husband Landon Clifford's Death

Warning: This story contains very sensitive material that may be triggering.

As Camryn Clifford proclaimed in a newly released YouTube video, "This is definitely going to be the hardest video that I've ever had to make."

On Aug. 21, the Internet star of Cam&Fam fame confirmed on social media that her husband, Landon Clifford, had died. At the time, Camryn shared few details about how he had suddenly died at 19 years old, but did share that he had been in a coma for nearly a week before his passing. Days later, on Aug. 27, the mom of two uploaded a new YouTube video, in which she shared with fans what had happened.

"It's a very important story to be told and it is my job to tell it, but it's not an easy story to tell at all," she began. Before explaining how Landon had died, Camryn shared that her husband had been privately struggling with anxiety and depression and had been living with ADHD. At the time Camryn got pregnant with their second daughter, Delilah—a mutual decision between the couple—Camryn said her husband started falling into a depression.