Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's New Song and Music Video Will Melt Your "Ice Cream"

It's not too late to name Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's latest collab as this year's song of the summer.

The pop star and K-pop girl dropped "Ice Cream" on Friday, Aug. 28, an instant bop with an equally as sweet music video. Within just hours of its release, Selena and BLACKPINK climbed to the top of the charts and racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Dressed in a nautical-inspired bikini and sailor hat, Selena served up confections to the ladies of BLACKPINK while driving an ice cream truck. Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa all rocked vibrant and retro ensembles of their own.

Prior to the track's highly-anticipated release, Selena and BLACKPINK conversed virtually in a video shared to Instagram. "We're really glad that you're on it because we've been a big fan of yours for a long time," Rosé told the former Disney starlet.