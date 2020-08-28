Katy PerryBachelor NationBella CruisePhotosVideos

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Ends Soon: Last Chance to Get the Best Deals

Score discounts on Oribe, Spanx and more through Aug. 30.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 28, 2020
It's last call at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is ending on Aug. 30. But there are still plenty of beauty, fashion and more deals to be had. All the good stuff has not sold out yet—we promise.

Below, some final items to hurry up and buy from OribeSpanx and more before the big sale ends. These discounts won't last forever, after all!

Leith Cozy Long Cardigan

How chic is this shawl-collar cardigan with a windowpane print? You can also shop it in other colors and prints.

$69
$40
Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings

Lounge leggings are always a good idea, and these have a comfy high-waisted fit. Their waistband and ankle cuffs are ribbed. 

$65
$43
Nordstrom

Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong

These lace thongs are both comfy and pretty. Their V-shaped waistband is flattering, and they come in several colors.

$22
$17
Nordstrom

Oribe Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set

Pep up your tresses with this dry shampoo and dry texturizing spray set.

$96
$64
Nordstrom

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo

Two of these lash enhancing serums are better than one. You'll notice a difference in just 30 days.

$190
$95
Nordstrom

MAC Dream Team Eye Kit

This three piece kit gives you the perfect eye look. It includes an eyeshadow palette, an Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and a Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77
$45
Nordstrom

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Back Seam Skinny Pants

These flattering black pants are as comfortable as leggings while looking chic. Their seams offer your legs an elongated look.

$128
$85
Nordstrom

Up next, shop the best beauty deals at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

