Everlane Has Masks That Give Back for the Whole Family

Shop their face mask five packs.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no such thing as too many face masks, and Everlane has them for the whole family. Their 100% cotton five-packs of face masks come in fun prints or solid colors, depending on your preference. Plus, 10% of their proceeds go to the ACLU.

Shop these perfect face masks with ear loops for men, women and kids below! It's important to have enough on hand.

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack

We love the tie-dye print of these face masks for women and men. Each mask is one of a kind.

$25
Everlane

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack

You can also purchase the masks in plain black and gray in this five-pack.

$25
Everlane

The 100% Human Kid Face Mask Five-Pack

These smaller face masks are perfect for children and they come in an assortment of colors.

$25
Everlane

