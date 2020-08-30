Chadwick BosemanLandon CliffordBella CruisePhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

JoJo Siwa shocked fans with her latest makeover, while Colin Farrell and Bradley Cooper rocked bold new looks for their latest projects.

JoJo Siwa is officially the queen of shaking up her look during quarantine.

After dyeing her hair dark—promptly changing it back to blonde—and ditching her signature ponytail and bow, the YouTube sensation has once again left fans shook with her latest transformation. And she turned to a beauty guru who's been hoping to hang out with her for years to do the honors. 

But Siwa isn't the only star to debut a new look, with yet another celeb going pink for the summer and Bradley Cooper stepping out with a groovy makeover. 

And you might want to prepare your eyeballs now to see Colin Farrell in action as an iconic Batman villain as the quick glimpse at the Irish actor in The Batman's first trailer ended up becoming the talk of Gotham the Internet. (Don't worry Danny DeVito, we still love your work!)

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms standout received the ultimate beauty makeover courtesy of YouTube star James Charles, who naturally documented the dramatic transformation.

"This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time," JoJo admitted in the video. "Getting my makeup done No. 1 is just a no. I like to do it. I don't let anybody else do it. It's just a no. My hair? Even more so. You get one try."

The 17-year-old ended up trading in her signature bow and rhinestones for a sleek side-part and dramatic lip and eye moment. But what did Siwa think of the final look? 

"I will say it's very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup," she told the beauty guru. "The makeup is stunning. It's very pretty. It's obviously not me. You know how I showed up here in sparkles and bright pink and neon and rainbow but it is really pretty."

YouTube/Warner Bros.
Colin Farrell

Imagine hiring someone who looks like Colin freakin' Farrell only to make him totally unrecognizable to play the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman. And now that fans got their first look at his dramatic change in the trailer, there's been quite a bit of chatter in certain corners of the Internet.

"The creation of it—the aesthetic of the character—has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," Farrell told GMA News Online back in May of playing the iconic DC Comics villain. 

Fine, go and have your fun, Farrell!

Instagram/Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister star took to social media to open up about her postpartum weight loss journey

"I've lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter," she shared. "I'm very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn't feel rushed to snap back."

She went on to say she "enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time" with her two-year-old daughter Cairo and son Cree, 9.

"To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth," the Family Reunion actress wrote. "Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else's."

Instagram
Cole DeBoer

Never doubt the power of 75 days. 

The Teen Mom 2 star just completed the 75 Hard Challenge, a wellness trend you may have seen while scrolling on TikTok recently, and he documented his experience on Instagram, posting about his workouts, diet and mindset throughout. 

"He was worried he was going to get a dad bod in quarantine and all of this stuff—which was never happening—but he was worried," his wife Chelsea DeBoer told E! News. "I saw the challenge somewhere on a Saturday and on that Monday, he fully jumped in and has been going hard every single day nonstop. I think he's really enjoying it and the response he has gotten has been so awesome and he's really enjoying hearing from other people who are inspired. It's actually been really awesome."

Instagram/January Jones
January Jones

Think pink! The Mad Men star took to Instagram to show off her colorful new 'do, captioning her selfie, "what a difference a day makes."

The actress posted another shot of her chic bob to her Instagram Stories, writing, "every day is a new adventure."

Jones is just the latest star to opt for a blush hue during quarantine, following in the follicles of Kaia Gerber, Faith Hill and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

TheImageDirect.com
Bradley Cooper

The actor and director is back on his American Hustle. At least when it comes to his look for his latest project.

Cooper was photographed filming an untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie in Los Angeles this week and was sporting quite the '70s look. The 45-year-old was rocking a notable wig—trading his era-appropriate perm from the Oscar nominated American Hustle for a straight shag with bangs—as well as a beard and all-white outfit, looking sort of ready to lead a cult? Yes, that means we're into it. 

