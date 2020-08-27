BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Go Inside Blake Lively's Sweet Birthday Celebration: Tasty Treats, '90s Nostalgia and More

Blake Lively took to Instagram Stories and posted pictures of a few of the presents she received. See the sweet treats, birthday bling and more.

Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday in style.

The Gossip Girl alum turned 33 years old on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and received a treasure trove of gifts that even Serena van der Woodsen would likely love. Luckily, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek at a few of these items via Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 26. 

So, what did Lively receive from her loved ones? For starters, there were a number of tasty treats. From homemade McMuffins to Ladurée macarons, there were several mouthwatering morsels.

"Yup. I know. Impossible. More food," Lively jokingly wrote in one of her posts after receiving a pastry from Ross Bread. "Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us."

She was also gifted a bit of birthday bling. For instance, she received earrings and a ring from Lorraine Schwartz and OFIRA. In addition, she was presented with a gold Jennifer Meyer chain with her daughters' names on it. Although, fans could only see the monikers of her first two childrenJames, 5, and Inez, 3—on the piece.

photos
Blake Lively Through the Years

But that's not all. Lively also received a floral delivery, as well as the ultimate '90s package that was complete with Lisa Frank accessories and a Britney Spears CD. Overall, it seemed like Lively enjoyed her day.

"Thank you to everyone who made it so special!" The Shallows celeb wrote. 

Want to see some more of her birthday surprises? Check out the gallery below.

Instagram
Gifts Galore

The Gossip Girl alumna posted a highlight reel of her big day and thanked everyone for the birthday love.

Instagram
Breakfast Time

"Homemade. [Mc]Muffin. But with allllll the Sriracha mayonnaise," the actress wrote on Instagram, adding, "(Yes. Knowing that there are two 'R's in Sriracha is the true gage of who's committed to their condiments)."

Instagram
Frozen Fun

"Telling myself I bought so many to support one of my favorite NYC small businesses," Lively wrote alongside a photo of several tubs from Laboratorio Del Gelato. "But the reasons were mostly selfish."

Instagram
'90s Nostalgia

From the Push Pops to the hair clips, there were several fun elements in this gift that took the star right back to the '90s.

Instagram
Birthday Bling

Lively joked she received earrings, a ring and a declined call from Lorraine Schwartz and OFIRA.

Instagram
Spa Day

"When @Lavieannrose and @MrJustinJohnston make a spa in their living room because they're creative, caring, isolation-pod-abiding, hotel-amenities-hoarding heroes who love me too well," The Age of Adaline alum wrote.

Instagram
Marvelous Macarons

"@SamanthaMStone & @Justin_Grey_Stone when you sent 4 boxes, you seriously didn't think I was going go [sic] share right?.." Lively wrote alongside a few boxes of Ladurée macarons.

Instagram
Pretty Pastries

"Yup. I know. Impossible. More food," Lively wrote in part of her post. "Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us."

Instagram
Cute Chain

Lively also received a Jennifer Meyer necklace with her kids' names on it. By the looks of her post, it seemed safe to say she liked it.

Instagram
Gorgeous Gardenias

The A Simple Favor actress gave a shout-out to High Camp Gardenias for a delivery that "smells like if Heaven delivered on all things promised. All. At. Once."

It looks like 33 is already off to a sweet start.

