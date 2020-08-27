Madison Beer Says She's One Year ''Clean of Self-Harm'' in Revealing Post About Her Mental Health

Madison Beer is turning her pain into purpose.

The singer and social media influencer offered rare insight into her mental health struggles on Wednesday, Aug. 26, revealing she is "officially one year clean of self-harm."

On Instagram Stories, 21-year-old Madison shared a calendar reminder of the anniversary. "i never thought i'd be able to say this & i am so proud of myself," she captioned. "it has been an uphill battle, so whether you might b one day, one week, one month, or one year clean — i'm so proud of you."

Even at her lowest, Madison said "no one around me rlly [sic] knew i was struggling when i was. i hid not only my self harm, but my pain from the world."

The star then encouraged her 20 million followers to not "ignore the signs" of someone's suffering and reach out. "[You] truly never know what goes on behind closed doors," Madison wrote. "if you are struggling at all, please please know it does get better and you are valid and worthy of love and i believe in you."