Madison Beer Says She's One Year ''Clean of Self-Harm'' in Revealing Post About Her Mental Health

Madison Beer is turning her pain into purpose.
The singer and social media influencer offered rare insight into her mental health struggles on Wednesday, Aug. 26, revealing she is "officially one year clean of self-harm."
On Instagram Stories, 21-year-old Madison shared a calendar reminder of the anniversary. "i never thought i'd be able to say this & i am so proud of myself," she captioned. "it has been an uphill battle, so whether you might b one day, one week, one month, or one year clean — i'm so proud of you."
Even at her lowest, Madison said "no one around me rlly [sic] knew i was struggling when i was. i hid not only my self harm, but my pain from the world."
The star then encouraged her 20 million followers to not "ignore the signs" of someone's suffering and reach out. "[You] truly never know what goes on behind closed doors," Madison wrote. "if you are struggling at all, please please know it does get better and you are valid and worthy of love and i believe in you."
Madison is just days away from the Aug. 28 release of her debut album, Life Support. She told NME in a recent interview that the deeply personal project not only explores her battle with suicidal ideation, but helped her overcome it.
"I was going through a really tough time when we were making this album," the performer shared. I had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, I was in and out of dark mental states and in therapy three times a week. I was in a dark f--king place and I genuinely wanted to die."
"I genuinely believe that the time I was creating my album and was genuinely suicidal, they were intertwined for a reason," the "Selfish" singer added.
Describing the musical process as an "emotional journey," Madison explained to the site, "It kept me alive, I found a passion and something that felt good. I was like, this is a reason to live and this is enough. I can be here for this."
Pop culture lovers were first introduced to Madison in 2012 when Justin Bieber discovered the then 13-year-old's YouTube covers and shared it on social media. Justin then signed Madison to his record label and celebrity manager Scooter Braun helped catapult her career.