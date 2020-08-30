2020 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

The 2020 MTV VMAs may look a little different this year, but the nominees and winners are still just as deserving of the applause.

Going into Sunday night's show, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were leading the pack with nine nominations each, one of which is their shared nod for Video of the Year for their song "Rain On Me."

Thus far, the two stars are proving to be the ones to beat, with multiple wins under their belt.

They were followed by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, two artists who tied for second with nominations in six categories.

Because of the pandemic, the stars didn't gather at the Barclays Center in New York City as originally planned. Instead, the artists joined from their respective hubs across the country, with Keke Palmer leading point as hostess with the most-est.

Ahead of the show, the True Jackson, VP star took to Instagram to tease her wardrobe for the star-studded show. She wrote under a video of her in a silver dress, "Maybe I should go old school and SPICE it up when I host the @vmas!! See what I wear this Sunday 8/30 at 8pm at the 2020 #VMAs on @mtv"