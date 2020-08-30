2020 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

The 2020 MTV VMAs may look a little different this year, but the nominees and winners are still just as deserving of the applause.

Going into Sunday night's show, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the pack with nine nominations each, one of which is their shared nod for Video of the Year for their song "Rain On Me."

They are followed by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, two artists who tied for second with nominations in six categories.

Because of the pandemic, the stars will not be gathering at the Barclays Center in New York City as was originally planned. Instead, the artists are joining from their respective hubs across the country, with Keke Palmer leading point as hostess with the most-est.

Ahead of the show, the True Jackson, VP star took to Instagram to tease her wardrobe for the star-studded show. She wrote under a video of her in a silver dress, "Maybe I should go old school and SPICE it up when I host the @vmas!! See what I wear this Sunday 8/30 at 8pm at the 2020 #VMAs on @mtv"