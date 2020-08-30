2020 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of MTV VMAs Winners
Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and more artists are up for awards at the 2020 MTV VMAs, airing from locations across New York City and hosted by Keke Palmer.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 30, 2020 11:09 PMTags
The 2020 MTV VMAs may look a little different this year, but the nominees and winners are still just as deserving of the applause.

Going into Sunday night's show, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the pack with nine nominations each, one of which is their shared nod for Video of the Year for their song "Rain On Me."

They are followed by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, two artists who tied for second with nominations in six categories. 

Because of the pandemic, the stars will not be gathering at the Barclays Center in New York City as was originally planned. Instead, the artists are joining from their respective hubs across the country, with Keke Palmer leading point as hostess with the most-est.

Ahead of the show, the True Jackson, VP star took to Instagram to tease her wardrobe for the star-studded show. She wrote under a video of her in a silver dress, "Maybe I should go old school and SPICE it up when I host the @vmas!! See what I wear this Sunday 8/30 at 8pm at the 2020 #VMAs on @mtv"

photos
MTV VMAs: Riskiest Fashion Moments of All-Time

Check out the gallery below to see who is nominated at tonight's show! Winners will be updated in real time. 

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"
WINNER: BTS – "On"
EXO – "Obsession"
Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Best Alternative

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO 
Little Mix
Monsta X 
Now United
twenty one pilots

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Artist of the Year

DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Push Best New Artist

Doja Cat
Lewis Capaldi
YUNGBLUD

Best Pop

BTS – "On"
Halsey – "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "Lover"

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Best Rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Coldplay – "Orphans"
Evanescence – "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers – "Caution"

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide"
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"
Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Song of Summer

BLACKPINK -"How You Like That"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -"WAP"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -"Rockstar"
DJ Khaled feat. Drake -"Popstar"
Doja Cat -"Say So"
Dua Lipa -"Break My Heart"
Harry Styles -"Watermelon Sugar"
Jack Harlow -"Whats Poppin"
Lil Baby feat. 42 Dugg -"We Paid"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé -"Savage (Remix)"
Miley Cyrus -"Midnight Sky"
Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch -"The Woo"
SAINt JHN -"Roses"
Saweetie -"Tap In"
Taylor Swift - "cardigan"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Drake – "Toosie Slide"
John Legend – "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"

Everyday Heroes

Dr. Nate Wood - "Lean On Me"
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson - "Imagine"
Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell
Jefferson University Hospital's Swab Squad
Lori Marie Key - "Amazing Grace"

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler 

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Art Direction by Christian Stone 

Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter 

Taylor Swift – "Lover"– Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"– Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

BTS – "On" – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo"– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – "BOP"– Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry 

Dua Lipa – "Physical"– Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – "Motivation" – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

Halsey – "Graveyard" – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Edited by Frank Lebon 

Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico 

ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

