All the Biggest Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates We Know So Far

Fall TV may look a little different this year, but it is not dead.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted or slowed production on nearly every show this year, meaning we'll have to wait a bit longer than usual for most broadcast shows to return. But that doesn't mean there aren't still shows to watch this fall, and we're keeping track of all the biggest and most promising shows that actually do have premiere dates.

Those include popular returning shows like Supernatural, The Crown, Pen15, Fear the Walking Dead and Fargo, as well as new shows like Ratched, Woke, and Utopia.

Most of these shows had the bulk of their filming completed before the pandemic hit, and others are going back into production now. Some shows were originally set to premiere earlier this year but were pushed back in order to give us content this fall.

However they got made, we're thankful for them, and we still can't help but notice that even in a pandemic, there's too much TV.