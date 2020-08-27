Love Is Blind's Damian Powers Spotted With Francesca Farago, But Where's Giannina Gibelli?

Damian Powers and Francesca Farago stepped out for a night of fun in West Hollywood.
Photographers spotted the Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle contestants leaving the trendy Los Angeles restaurant E.P. + L.P. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. For the outing, Francesca wore a lacy bra and ripped jeans, along with a pair of boots. Damian went for a more conservative look in a black button up and white pants.
It's unclear why the duo was together, but it seems Damian's girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, skipped out on the gathering.
On Damian's Instagram Story, he shared a video with lawyer Alex Ion and TikTok star Mitchell Crawford, who has become fast friends with Francesca in recent weeks. And it appears that Francesca and friend Raiane Macedo also joined the group, making it clear that this was strictly a friendly group dinner.
Meanwhile, Giannina appeared to enjoy a relaxing night in, sharing a video of herself with the TV playing in the background on her Instagram Story.
Unlike other Love Is Blind stars Damian and Giannina are not married. As viewers of the Netflix series will recall, Damian got cold feet at the altar, resulting in Giannina having a runaway bride moment.
But after the series finale, it was revealed the two were back together within hours of what was meant to be their nuptials.
Nearly two years have gone by since that fateful day and the duo is not ready to make their walk down the aisle for a second time—at least not yet. "I wouldn't say that it's out by any means, but if it's done, I want to make sure it's right," Damian previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "I want to make sure it's the wedding of her dreams."
As for Francesca, she still seems to be playing the field following her split from Harry Jowsey in June. In recent months she's been seen on dates with Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, Australian model Casey Boonstra and more.
Likewise, Harry has been linked to famous figures like Stassie Karanikolaou.