Why Britney Spears Asked Sister Jamie Lynn to Serve as Trustee of Her Fortune

Britney Spears has asked little sister Jamie Lynn Spears to step into the role of trustee for her multi-million dollar estate.

According to court documents obtained by The Los Angeles Times and The Blast, Jamie Lynn submitted a court filing last week, which states she's now the trustee of the pop star's estate, and requested the "assets of the SJB Revocable Trust be moved into one or more accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services with her as the custodian."

The L.A. Times reports that Jamie Lynn's request is pending approval from a judge. Once approval is granted, Jamie Lynn would be made responsible for dispensing her sister's wealth to her sons at the time of her death.

The newspaper adds that Jamie Lynn's filing doesn't appear to be directly related to Britney's ongoing conservatorship case.

Meanwhile, a source close to the "Toxic" singer tells E! News, "Britney trusts Jamie Lynn and knows that she is extremely responsible and reliable. It makes sense that she would be the trustee."