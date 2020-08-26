Lea Michele Gives First Glimpse at Baby Boy in New Photo

Related : Lea Michele Welcomes Baby Boy With Zandy Reich

Lea Michele just gave fans their first glimpse at her baby boy Ever. The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram Aug. 26 to post a photo of the newborn's tiny toes. Hinting at the little one's name, the Glee alum wrote, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing."

The snap came about a week after Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed the bundle of joy on Aug. 20. A source told E! News Michele's first week of motherhood has been "blissful."

"They are at home bonding with the baby and resting," the insider shared. "He has been very calm so far and sleeps a lot."

The source suggested Reich is enjoying daddy duty, too. "Zandy has been incredible, and they are doing everything together," the source continued. "He steps in whenever Lea needs an extra hand and wants to be there at all times."

Thankfully for Michele, she's also been receiving help from her mom. Overall, the source said "they are establishing a routine and keeping things very peaceful."