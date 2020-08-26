Disney Theme Park Monopoly Is Back in Stock!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Puzzles and board games have been all the rage this year, but if you're bored of buying up Park Place, how about subbing it for Sleeping Beauty Castle? That's right: there's a Disney Theme Park version of Monopoly, and it's finally back in stock!

Created especially for Walt Disney World and Disneyland, this version of Monopoly lets you stake a claim in attractions such as Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and more. Instead of houses and hotels, you get Toontown houses and castles. And instead of Chance and Community Chest cards, you get to choose from Magic and Fantasy! Plus, there's Disney character tokens and a pop-up Disney castle that sits at the center of the game board.

Ready to lay claim to Spaceship Earth over your opponent? Then shop below to get your Disneyfied take on Monopoly before it sells out again!