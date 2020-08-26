Nikki & Brie BellaGigi HadidJennifer LawrencePhotosVideos

Dwyane Wade Wins for Proudest Dad After Dropping Son Off for School

Dwayne Wade gathered Gabrielle Union and the family together to say goodbye to his eldest son. Read his heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

No matter how old kids get, the first day of school is never easy for parents.

Aug. 26 was a big day in Dwyane Wade's house as the NBA star dropped 18-year-old son Zaire off for another school year.

"Man oh Man," Dwyane shared on Instagram with three crying emoji's. "Dropping your oldest off to school is another set of emotions that I didn't know existed. I'm a proud father! My goal as a parent is to raise kids who know their worth and that are better than I could ever be."

"From watching Zaire build a company with his friends the last two years, to watching him handle the hate that has been thrown at his sister Zaya and showing grown ass men how to love unconditionally at 18 years old, to seeing how he's been able to handle not seeing his parents interact or be in the same room together for most of his life and the list goes on and on," the athlete continued. "He's already way ahead of me at 18. He's already built different. I'm excited for him to go on this journey of life as he becomes Zaire Wade! Good Luck at Brewster Academy YnG."

In Dwayne's Instagram post, Zaire posed alongside step-mom Gabrielle Union as well as his siblings Kaavia, 1, and Zaya, 13.

And yes, fans were also treated to a candid of Zaire preparing for a hug from Kaavia.

Ultimately, Dwyane is just one of many parents who are kicking off a school year unlike any other. We compiled more than a few famous moms and dads who are still celebrating the first day of classes even in the middle of COVID-19. Keep scrolling below before the school bell rings.  

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

"Online learning here we come!! #backtoschool," the actress shared from her Los Angeles home. 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA superstar celebrated his eldest son journey to the Brewster Academy on Instagram. "I'm excited for him to go on this journey of life," he wrote. 

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

"Our #Senior @nataliabryant #12thgrade #distancelearning #backtoschool #KobeBryantDay," the proud mom wrote online

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"Guess who started college today??! My sweet @arianabiermann I can't believe it!!" Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared on Instagram. "Where did the time go? She opted to stay in GA and not attend ASU due to Covid. I'm over the moon about it! The entire family is actually!!" 

Instagram
Jay DeMarcus

"Can't believe how big our babies are getting... Another first day of school in the books," the Rascal Flatts member shared on Instagram. "Anyone else snapping first day pics this week? #DeMarcusFamilyRules."

Instagram
Todd Tucker

"@acetucker had to get prepared for the first day of school at the kitchen table!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared online. "A little meditation! I love this kid! Have a great and blessed Monday!"

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Aden and Ariah's thoughts of going #backtoschool are clearly different," The Real co-host joked on Instagram. "#momlife #herewego." 

Instagram
Briana DeJesus

"1st day of 3rd grade," the Teen Mom 2 star shared on Instagram

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"It's official... we have a first grader," the Kittenish founder wrote on Instagram. "They say it goes by fast and they were not wrong. It feels like yesterday I was holding her in my arms at the hospital looking at her beautiful little face. She sure is growing into an incredible young lady. I'm so proud of her #firstgrader." 

Instagram
Emily Simpson

"I thought for sure my teaching days were over in 2002 when I pulled away from the last high school I taught at as a Spanish Teacher and was excited about a new journey....Law School," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "18 years later and I'm sitting at my dining room table trying to teach kindergarten to two 5 year old boys for free. Well played universe." 

Lily Ro / lilyro.com
DeAnna Pappas Stagliano

"School is a little different this year," the Bachelor Nation star shared on Instagram as her daughter sported Gap Kids. "Here's to 1st GRADE my love." 

Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears

"Wearing mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly... nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER," the actress wrote online. "Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her." 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"First day of pre-k for my handsome Bubby boy!" the singer-songwriter shared with her fans. "My creative, mischievous, sweet soul is ready to conquer the world! #prek." 

Instagram
Kristina Shirley

"FIRST DAY of Kindergarten and 6th Grade!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote while sharing a picture of Amber Portwood's daughter Leah. 

Instagram
Rachel Zoe

"These are the faces I get when I say time for #homeschool again...Anyone else?" the fashion designer wrote online

Instagram
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Me attempting to be a 'distance learning' teacher followed by the as per usual first day of school pics," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote online. "What an interesting time!!! Hope ur all hanging in there #firstdayofschool #2020." 

Instagram
Fredrik Eklund

"It's a big day when your kids start school. Like bittersweet. Time just flies, they grow up so quickly I mean it was yesterday I bathed them in the kitchen sink," the Million Dollar Listing star shared on Instagram. "Today they wore their little backpacks and held hands visiting their first school and meeting the teachers and new friends. Somehow I could see into the not so far future and them graduating. It's inevitable—and exiting—but all so soon."

