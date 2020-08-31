Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Let Girl Power Rain Down During 2020 MTV VMAs Performance

It's true what they say: Two is better than one!
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga teamed up for a star-studded performance at the MTV VMAs that brought down the house. The two incredible singers combined their superpowers to bring the world a heart-stopping rendition of their collab "Rain on Me."
If you thought the pops of color and insane effects that were used in the music video were cool, then you need to see their stage version. These two brought the world of Chromatica to life for the award show. The single, which premiered on Gaga's recent album, Chromatica, was made for this show.
Donning coordinating purple looks that made them unmissable on the stage, both stars also rocked perhaps the hottest accessory of the night: face masks.
But, Gaga's time on stage wasn't over. After "Rain on Me" came to an end, Mother Monster transitioned to a piano dressed up like a brain (yes, you read that right) to kick off an acoustic version of "Stupid Love."
However, it wasn't long before Gaga turned the energy up to the max once again for a dance-fueled finale.
Gaga recently opened up about how her first-time collaboration with Grande came to be.
"It was this beautiful, very healing process for me, too," Gaga told Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1. "Not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up, and being able to be with her and hold her and be like, 'Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I'd like you to please forget about it and be yourself.'"
She also explained the greater purpose behind the song, which she described as, "This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it's also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I'd rather be dry. I'd rather not be drinking, but I haven't died yet. I'm still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I'm going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers."
Gaga and Ariana went into tonight's Video Music Awards with nine nominations each. "Rain On Me" was up for both Song and Video of the Year, as well as Collaboration of the Year, Best Pop Video of the Year, Best Choreography, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.