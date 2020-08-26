Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Unfollow Each Other 3 Months After Breakup

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are cutting ties.

Fans of the former Bachelor couple began questioning how amicable they really are when Colton and Cassie unfollowed each other on Instagram this week. What's more, Cassie's older sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, also pressed unfollow on the reality TV star's social media account.

In another twist, Colton no longer follows his ex-girlfriend and her sibling, however he does still follow Gregg, who he forged a close friendship with throughout his romance with Cassie.

It's not yet known why the exes went as far as to distance themselves from each other online, but just two weeks ago the former football pro defended Cassie after he claimed The Bachelor "took advantage" of her during a recent appearance on a Greatest Seasons Ever special episode. While host Chris Harrison pressured Cassie to divulge details on their May 2020 breakup, Colton praised the 25-year-old for keeping what transpired behind closed doors between them only.