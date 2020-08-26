Live With Kelly and Ryan Is Returning to the Studio For Season 33

Live With Kelly and Ryan is making a big move...back to its studio.

The daytime talk show has been broadcasting remotely for more than five months now, but on Sept. 8, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be reunited in the New York City studio, E! News has learned exclusively.

The 33rd season will premiere Monday, Sept. 7 with a special holiday episode called "Live's Labor Day Cookout," which will take place outdoors with guests Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge. Kelly, Ryan, and executive producer Michael Gelman will also share their favorite holiday grilling recipes.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Kelly and Ryan return to the studio, and the first month of the new season will be spent focused on "Live @Home" as the duo showcase home advice for viewers, including segments on painting, de-cluttering, cooking skills, money saving tips, self care, home first aid kits and more.