Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secrets to Raising 4 Kids as a Single Mom

With four growing boys in her house, Kailyn Lowry never knows what's going to happen next.

And nearly one month after welcoming her fourth child, the Teen Mom 2 star is still getting used to her new reality. But in an exclusive interview with E! News, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host said she feels better than expected.

"I thought I would be like a walking zombie—just so tired," Kailyn shared. "But maybe I should credit my placenta pills and my placenta smoothie because I feel pretty damn good."

So how does the single mom manage to raise four kids all while having MTV document her life? If you ask Kailyn, she doesn't even think about it.

"When you become a mom—especially a single mom—you just do it," she explained. "You get up in the morning, put your big girl pants on and you figure it the f--k out. I think it's not the greatest advice but it's literally my life."