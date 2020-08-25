Lucy Hale Looks Back On the "Horrible" Day Katy Keene Got Canceled

It's been a few months, but the cancellation of Katy Keene still stings.

The Riverdale spinoff starred Lucy Hale as Katy, an aspiring fashion designer living it up in New York with her friends. The CW said goodbye to the colorful series after just one season, devastating fans and stars alike. Hale is still sad about the news, but has really appreciated the love from the people who loved it as much as she did, she tells E! News in an interview to promote Amazon's Pawsitive Impact event, which she's co-hosting.

"It is always sad when things come to an end prematurely but in my opinion, I wanted that show to go on for many years and seasons," she says. "The powers at be had a different plan for it...It was such a horrible day when we found out about it not coming back but seeing the response from everyone being upset and the response of everyone else who supports me was only to show how much the show was loved."

For Hale, there is no mystery about what would have gone down in a season two, though she's not sharing.