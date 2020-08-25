Gloria Steinem Welcomes Meghan Markle "Home" in Rare Sit-Down Conversation

There's no place like home.
In a preview of a MAKERS Women Q&A, Meghan Markle was given a warm greeting by renowned feminist activist Gloria Steinem. She told the Duchess of Sussex, "Meg, welcome home. I'm so glad that you're home."
Meghan responded, "Me too. For so many reasons."
The women, both thought leaders in their own right, went on to discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming elections, a cause that Meghan has been increasingly vocal about since returning to the United States.
For Gloria, she said that participation in elections is crucial to ensuring citizen's voices are heard. "If you don't vote, you don't exist," she shared. "It's the only place where we're all equal, the voting booth."
The political activist continued, "What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote. I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact. And yet it's more important for them to vote than anyone else, because they're going to be alive long after I am. They're going to be suffering the consequences."
However, Gloria added that she's "hopeful" for the future.
According to royal reporter and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, Gloria and Meghan met earlier this month, along with Black photographer Matt Sayles, who recorded the conversation. Not to forget Meghan's two dogs, who can be seen sitting by her feet in the video.
Meghan previously hinted at her new friendship with the activist in a discussion with Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the 19th*. She told Ramshaw. "I was talking yesterday with Gloria Steinem, who I've connected with recently—legend, right? You just go, 'How fantastic to have that time.'"
In that same conversation, Archie Harrison's mom said that she was happy to be back in the United States after living abroad, because it offers her the opportunity to be more involved in various movements. "It's something I look forward to being a part of... And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven't been able to of late," she explained.
She and Prince Harry are already doing their part to help local communities in the Los Angeles area following their move to Santa Barbara. The couple joined Baby2Baby for a drive-through event, where they participated in handing out school supplies, clothing, food and hygiene products, as well as helping children pick new backpacks.