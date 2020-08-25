Gloria Steinem Welcomes Meghan Markle "Home" in Rare Sit-Down Conversation

There's no place like home.

In a preview of a MAKERS Women Q&A, Meghan Markle was given a warm greeting by renowned feminist activist Gloria Steinem. She told the Duchess of Sussex, "Meg, welcome home. I'm so glad that you're home."

Meghan responded, "Me too. For so many reasons."

The women, both thought leaders in their own right, went on to discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming elections, a cause that Meghan has been increasingly vocal about since returning to the United States.

For Gloria, she said that participation in elections is crucial to ensuring citizen's voices are heard. "If you don't vote, you don't exist," she shared. "It's the only place where we're all equal, the voting booth."

The political activist continued, "What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote. I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact. And yet it's more important for them to vote than anyone else, because they're going to be alive long after I am. They're going to be suffering the consequences."