Try Not to LOL as Celebs Make Fools of Themselves in All-New Celebrity Game Face Promo!

RETURNS TONIGHT 10PM
Let the games begin!

Kevin Hart is once again recruiting all of your favorite stars for the hilarious E! special, Celebrity Game Face. There's a brand new episode tonight at 10 p.m. and we've got a sneak peek at everything to come afterward.

In case you missed the first go-around—which consisted of Joel McHale doing TikTok dances, Terry Crews popping balloons with his butt and Sarah Hyland making an interesting confession about a drunken 4 a.m. incident—Celeb Game Face is "the show where your favorite celebrities actually make a fool out of themselves in the comfort of their very own living room," as host Kevin put it.

To get a better idea of how stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Rob Schneider, Meghan Trainor, Niecy Nash, Rob RiggleRaven-Symoné and Kelly Osbourne are going to do just that, take a look at the teaser in the above video! They can be seen attempting to eat with tiny plastic hands, shoving mini donuts in their mouths and running around frantically. 

Making the games even more funny is the fact that every one participates in pairs! After all, who better to work with Terry Bradshaw than his own daughter (and The Bradshaw Bunch co-star!), Rachel?

"These challenges are all about making your partner hurt," Kevin explains. "It's go hard or go home!"

The winner at the end of each episode gets money for the charity of their choice, along with the coveted "Hart of a Champion" trophy, which is in the shape of a giant, gold baby. 

"That's me when I was a baby right there!" Kevin tells Jack Osbourne.

Don't miss tonight's Celeb Game Face, kicking off with Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross; Meghan Trainor and brother Ryan Trainor; and Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker!

Celebrity Game Face returns tonight at 10 p.m., only on E!

