Siesta Key Shocker: Brandon Admits to Cheating on Camilla—and Becoming a Dad

Nobody in Siesta Key saw this news coming.

On the Aug. 25 reunion show, Brandon Gomes dropped a huge surprise that left much of the cast visibly shocked and upset. While holding back tears, the MTV star revealed that he cheated on girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo and recently became a father.

"I'm really not myself right now," Brandon shared with host Jeannie Mai. "Ten months ago, I hooked up with this girl and she told me recently that I have a kid with her. I'm going through a lot and I'm dealing with a lot."

According to Camilla, however, there is much more to the story.

"Brandon, you were with her for five months while we were dating. He was with her for five months while we were f--king dating," she claimed during the virtual reunion. "I saw the texts. You literally couldn't even tell the truth. I had to find out from her. You're a pathetic person."