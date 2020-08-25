Landon CliffordBring It OnBlake LivelyCharmedPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photos of Daughters North and Chicago Are 2020 in a Nutshell

A photo shoot gone hilariously wrong.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos of daughters North West and Chicago West. In the KKW Beauty boss' latest social media upload, her 186 million followers took in an adorable photo of the West girls sitting on a wooden rail.

However, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teased in her caption, the photo shoot had a surprising end.

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," the mother of four penned online. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended."

The next couple of images showed adorably candid moments of North and Chicago, including the 7-year-old and the 2-year-old making silly faces at one another. Yet, it's the last image that captured our attention.

In the final photo of the series, the West girls are seen taking an LOL-worthy tumble off the slab of wood. Due to the light-hearted nature of the post, we doubt North and Chicago were seriously injured after the spill.

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Earlier this month, Kim and Kanye West took their children on another summer adventure, this time to a vacation in the great outdoors.

A source shared with E! News at the time, "They will be spending the next few days glamping and being outdoors."

The insider went on to note that the trip would allow Kim, Kanye and their brood "to relax together and spend time as a family."

And the family clearly had a nice getaway as Kim shared pictures of herself and North paddle boarding.

For a closer look at Kim's latest pics of North and Chicago, as well as other cute West kids moments, scroll through the images below!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Sisters

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," Kim wrote for an August Instagram post. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Peace & Love

North tried to show little sister Chicago a peace sign for this pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helpful Big Sister

Big sister North seemed to wipe something off 2-year-old Chicago's face.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Cuties

The West girls pulled out some silly faces for this sisterly photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Humpty Dumpty, Who?

North and Chicago appeared to take a tumble in this last photo by Kim.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart emoji as the caption.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
All Together

Kim captioned this adorable snapshot of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, "My whole heart."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Daddy's Girls

The "Famous" rapper spent quality time with daughters North and Chicago West while social distancing.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pucker Up!

"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Silly Saint

"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Maintaining Memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
PJs on the PJ

"Found this pic of these cuties in my phone," the KUWTK star posted.

Instagram
"Baby Love"

"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. Too cute!

Instagram
"Morning Madness"

Kim shared the "madness" of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of all four of her and Kanye's children.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

North and Psalm kick back on the couch!

Instagram
Merry Christmas

The West family's 2019 holiday card is officially here!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Holiday

Kim and Chicago pose for a mother-daughter photo during the family's recent trip to Tokyo

Instagram
Twinning

North and Chicago rock matching outfits in this smiley sister snapshot!

Instagram
Thanksgiving

"So Thankful for my babies," Kim shared on Instagram.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Bro

Chicago and Psalm's sibling hangouts are the sweetest!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Too Cool for School

How cute does Chicago look in this chic sunnies?!

Instagram
Sunday Smiles

"Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim wrote with a pic of Saint and his BFF.

Instagram
Another one!

The Wests dress as characters from 2016's animated film Sing. "Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
"West worms"

Kim, Kanye and the kids pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2019!

Instagram
Meet the Flintstones

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"

Jackie Nickerson
Family

"Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House Of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide," Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning another family photo from her recent trip to Armenia.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Bedtime!

"Forever my snuggle bug"

Instagram
Zzzz

How cute and North and Kanye cuddling?!

Instagram
Quality Time

Psalm hangs out with his cousin True in an adorable photo series shared to Instagram by both youngsters' moms. "OBSESSED," Kim captioned hers.

photos
View More Photos From The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Too cute!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

