Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Dr. Jo Karev is going to need a doctor for this happy news.

Greys' Anatomy star Camilla Luddington had some big news to share through Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, the Hollywood actress recently welcomed her second child into the world with husband Matthew Alan.

"After what felt like a year long third trimester...it finally happened!" Camilla shared online with her 3.5 million followers. "Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo's!)."

As soon as the news was revealed, many members of the Grey's Anatomy family expressed their well wishes and excitement online.

"Welcome Lucas! Can't wait to socially distance meet you," Giacomo Gianniotti wrote in the comments section. Jake Borelli added, "Awww LOVE you guys! Congrats to you and the fam. Can't wait to meet the little lion."